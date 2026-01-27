Arizona weather forecast: High pressure ridge bringing warmer temps to the state

The Brief High pressure building from the West Coast will bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to Arizona beginning on Tuesday. The Valley will reach about 73 degrees on Jan. 27. We could see 80-degree highs in the Valley this weekend.



A beautiful week of weather ahead in Arizona as the entire state experiences a warm-up.

What to Expect:

High pressure will build briefly over the Southwest today into Wednesday, before weakening into Mexico. In its wake, a new ridge of high pressure strengthens across the West Coast. These rounds of ridging will bring warmer conditions to the entire state through the weekend, and into next week.

The forecast high for Tuesday hits 73 in Phoenix with a sunny sky. The high temperature then climbs to 74 on Wednesday and 76 on Thursday. By this weekend, we'll reach the upper 70s – flirting with 80 degrees by Saturday and Sunday.

Around Arizona, some scattered clouds will pass the state Wednesday into Thursday. Otherwise, it will remain sunny to mostly sunny through Sunday.

Big picture view:

Winds are expected to range from light to low-end breezy this week, particularly in northeastern Arizona.

Overall, this will be a quiet weather pattern with minimal changes or issues.

