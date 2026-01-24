3 teens arrested for murder in botched robbery: Phoenix PD

The Brief Three teens were arrested Friday for the October shooting death of 17-year-old Marki Terril Anthony during a botched robbery in north Phoenix. Demarius Shaw, David Brunt, and Raul Clavel now face first-degree murder charges after an "exchange of gunfire." Police are still seeking tips via Silent Witness.



Three teenagers were arrested for another teen's murder in north Phoenix back in October.

The backstory:

On the night of Oct. 14, Phoenix Police found 17-year-old Marki Terril Anthony with at least one gunshot wound in the area of 12th Street and Bell Road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Featured article

What we know:

Detectives discovered the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery which "resulted in an exchange of gunfire," when Anthony was struck and killed.

On Jan. 23, officers arrested Demarius Shaw, 18, David Brunt, 18, and Raul Clavel, 19. All three were booked on one count of first-degree murder.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The exact events leading up to the shooting remain unknown. It is unclear if Anthony and the suspects knew each other prior to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information surrounding this incident is asked to contact police at 602-262-6151. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Map of the nearby area of the October shooting.