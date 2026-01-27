Arizona man given life sentence for 'revenge shooting' in Mesa: MCAO

article

The Brief 31-year-old Tyler Ross McGuire has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a 2023 murder. McGuire was found guilty of killing Deazo Seghi. Seghi was shot and killed in Mesa in December 2023.



A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in a murder that happened in the East Valley, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

What we know:

In a statement, a spokesperson with MCAO said 31-year-old Tyler McGuire was given a sentence of natural life in prison, after he was convicted of first degree murder in connection with the death of Deazo Seghi.

Court documents related to the case state that McGuire was found guilty by a jury on November 18, 2025.

The backstory:

MCAO said Seghi died on Dec. 11, 2023. Per our previous report, the shooting happened near Stapley Drive and Brown Road. Officers who responded to the scene found Seghi with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Dig deeper:

Officials with MCAO said in December 2022, McGuire "became fixated on a woman he supervised" at a Mesa pizza shop where Seghi also worked at.

"McGuire told the woman he had a crush on her, but she made it clear she was not interested. That same month, McGuire physical confronted the victim believing he was also pursuing a relationship with the woman," read a portion of MCAO's statement. "Over the following year, McGuire’s anger toward the victim escalated to the point he purchased a gun and searched for the victim’s address."

MCAO said in the days following McGuire's arrest, his mother told police about a diary that McGuire owned.

"Entries in the diary detailed the defendant’s plan to kill the victim and his reasoning for doing so," officials with MCAO wrote. "A diary entry stated, ‘I decided a while ago I needed to kill someone. This person hurt me.’ Another entry stated, ‘If I had my way, I’d be with her. Although that opportunity was stolen from me.’"