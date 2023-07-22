Man, woman arrested after dead puppy was found in Scottsdale alley

Scottsdale police have arrested a man and woman in an animal cruelty case involving a dead husky found abandoned in an alley.

Lester Richmond, 35, and Heather Auditor, 32, were arrested on July 20 during a traffic stop near Miller Road and Pierce Street.

The body of the husky puppy had been discovered in an alley near Miller Road and Latham Street on June 27. Its mouth had been taped shut, officials said.

Surveillance video tied Richmond's vehicle to the crime.

"After identifying Richmond as a potential lead, investigators were able to obtain video surveillance of Richmond and Auditor talking about getting rid of the puppy," police said in a statement.

Both of the suspects have been accused of animal cruelty.

Where it happened:







