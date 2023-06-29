Expand / Collapse search
Dead puppy found in Scottsdale alley, police seek answers

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help after a dead puppy was found in a neighborhood near McDowell and Miller Road.

The dog was found on June 23 in an alley behind a home, police said. It was described as a "young husky-type" puppy with gray, black and white fur.

Officials did not release any details about the condition the dog was found in or how it died, but called the case an animal cruelty investigation.

Anyone with information about the puppy or its owners is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department. 

Tips can be submitted at 480-312-8477 or the non-emergency number 480-312-5000.

Where the dog was found: