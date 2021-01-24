Manhunt underway after two inmates escape from Florence prison

article

The Arizona Dept. of Corrections is searching for two inmates from Florence State Prison after they escaped from their medium custody unit on Jan. 23.

John Charpiot had been serving a 35-year sentence on child molestation and sex abuse charges since 2011, officials say.

David Harmon had been serving a 100-year sentence since 2012 on kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges.

The pair were accounted for during the 4 PM count on Saturday, but failed to appear for the 8:30 PM count, according to officials.

The Dept. of Corrections says they are utilizing their chase teams, tracking dogs and their fugitive apprehension unit to find the escaped prisoners.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

