Man's body pulled from water in Phoenix, fire department says

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department pulled a man's body from the water on Sunday and he was pronounced dead.

The reported drowning happened near Chandler Boulevard and 24th Street, says Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas.

"When crews arrived on the scene the adult male was found in the water and beyond resuscitative efforts," Douglas said.

Details about what kind of body of water the man was found in haven't been released.

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the man's death.

