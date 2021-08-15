Police look for man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in North Phoenix

Phoenix Police is looking for information on a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint near 43rd Avenue and Cactus on June 11.

Officials say the victim had been loading groceries into her car at 10 p.m. that night when she was approached by the suspect.

Security footage of the incident shows a man pointing what appears to be a gun at her before stealing from her and running to a vehicle waiting nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Police say the suspect is one of the people shown in this photo.

