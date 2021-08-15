Expand / Collapse search
Police look for man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in North Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Video shows man reportedly robbing woman at gunpoint in North Phoenix

Silent Witness is looking for information on a man suspected of robbing a woman outside of a grocery store in June.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police is looking for information on a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint near 43rd Avenue and Cactus on June 11.

Officials say the victim had been loading groceries into her car at 10 p.m. that night when she was approached by the suspect.

Security footage of the incident shows a man pointing what appears to be a gun at her before stealing from her and running to a vehicle waiting nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Police say the suspect is one of the three people shown in this photo.

