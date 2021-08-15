Large fire burning in Coolidge after reported explosion; highway closed

A large fire burning south of Coolidge has closed both lanes of State Route 87, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

FOX 10 viewers reported feeling their homes rattle and hearing an explosion early Sunday morning. The fire is burning near Randolph and Vail, according to Coolidge Police.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the reported explosion was likely caused by a gas line break, and at least one home is on fire.

The rumbling was heard from as far as Casa Grande, according to witnesses living in the area. Residents say they heard a "roaring" from the fire, comparing the sound to a jet or a flamethrower.

A view of the fire in Coolidge. (Veronika Mosley)

State Route 87 southbound is closed at milepost 131, and the northbound lanes are closed at milepost 125.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

Photo of smoke coming from a large fire burning in the Coolidge area. (Diane Stanco Berdych)

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for details.

More Arizona headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







