Large fire burning in Coolidge after reported explosion; highway closed

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Pinal County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Large fire burning in Coolidge

The flames could be seen from FOX 10's tower camera in Phoenix.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. - A large fire burning south of Coolidge has closed both lanes of State Route 87, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

FOX 10 viewers reported feeling their homes rattle and hearing an explosion early Sunday morning. The fire is burning near Randolph and Vail, according to Coolidge Police.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the reported explosion was likely caused by a gas line break, and at least one home is on fire.

The rumbling was heard from as far as Casa Grande, according to witnesses living in the area. Residents say they heard a "roaring" from the fire, comparing the sound to a jet or a flamethrower.

A view of the fire in Coolidge.

A view of the fire in Coolidge. (Veronika Mosley)

State Route 87 southbound is closed at milepost 131, and the northbound lanes are closed at milepost 125. 

Authorities have not said whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

Photo of smoke coming from a large fire burning in the Coolidge area.

Photo of smoke coming from a large fire burning in the Coolidge area. (Diane Stanco Berdych)

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for details.

