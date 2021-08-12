PD: Impaired driving suspected in deadly Glendale crash

Glendale Police are investigating a crash near 59th Avenue and Camelback that left one person dead on Wednesday night.

Officers say the accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, but the details of what led up to the collision were not released.

Two vehicles were involved. One unidentified victim died at the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers, an adult male, was processed for impairment, according to police.

Camelback Road is closed between 55th to 59th Avenue while detectives investigate.

