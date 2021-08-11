18 men arrested in connection to human sex trafficking after 2-day Mesa Police operation
MESA, Ariz. - 18 men were arrested in connection to human sex trafficking after a two-day, multi-agency operation says the Mesa Police Department.
The operation, to combat trafficking and crime in the area, took place Aug. 5 and 6 on South Country Club Drive and the US 60 in Mesa.
"Eighteen arrests were made over the two days for adult prostitution unless otherwise noted below. The East Valley Human Trafficking Task Force will continue working diligently to reduce human sex trafficking and crime in the East Valley," the department said.
The following agencies helped Mesa Police in the operation, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Scottsdale Police Department and the Tempe Police Department.
