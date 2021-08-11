Woman seriously injured in Phoenix during attempted robbery, police say
PHOENIX - A woman is in critical condition after Phoenix Police say she was shot Wednesday night during an attempted robbery.
The woman was shot near 27th and Northern avenues by a man, who is now considered to be the suspect of the attempted robbery, Sgt. Andy Williams says.
The woman is in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, Williams said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.
Related Stories:
- Former Mesa Police officer resigns after allegations of dragging a dog behind his truck
- 18 men arrested in connection to human sex trafficking after 2-day Mesa Police operation
- Blue Ridge Unified School District campuses close until Aug. 16 due to unspecified threats
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement