Woman seriously injured in Phoenix during attempted robbery, police say

A woman is in critical condition after Phoenix Police say she was shot Wednesday night during an attempted robbery.

The woman was shot near 27th and Northern avenues by a man, who is now considered to be the suspect of the attempted robbery, Sgt. Andy Williams says.

The woman is in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, Williams said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

