Man's body recovered from Salt River's "Devil's Elbow" area

A man's body was recovered from Salt River's "Devil's Elbow" area on Sunday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

MCSO got word that a man was struggling to swim while attempting to cross the river around 8 a.m. on Aug. 24.

"The person was described as an adult Hispanic male wearing jeans and a black T-shirt. MCSO Lake Patrol Deputies responded via ground assets, air boat, along with our aviation unit. MCSO Divers were deployed in the area the person was last seen," MCSO said.

Not long after the search began, the man's body was recovered.

Devil's Elbow is near the Bush Highway Bridge.

Map of where Devil's Elbow is

What we don't know:

The victim's identity wasn't released.