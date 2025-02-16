Man's dead body found inside Phoenix apartment on Valentine's Day, PD says
PHOENIX - A man's dead body was found inside a Phoenix apartment on Valentine's Day, police say.
What we know:
At around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a dead body at an apartment near 10th Avenue and Tonto Street.
"When officers arrived, they were directed to an apartment where they found 35-year-old Darius Smith with obvious signs of trauma. It was determined Smith died before police arrived," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.
Smith was 35-years-old.
"Detectives responded to process the scene, speak to witnesses, and attempt to locate surveillance footage. Preliminary information suggests there were signs of foul play. Currently, no suspects have been detained; however, detectives are actively following leads," Sgt. Krynsky said.
What we don't know:
A description of a possible suspect wasn't provided by police.
Police didn't say what might've led up to Smith's death.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may be eligible for a reward.