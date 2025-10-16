Manslaughter suspect in deadly overdose case dies before arrest

The Brief The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) closed a major drug case after the suspected dealer, Raymond Young, who was indicted for manslaughter and drug sales linked to a deadly overdose, died before he could be arrested. The YCSO had spent over a year tracing the source of the drugs to Young, who resided in the Los Angeles area, and the indictment was formally issued in September 2025 before authorities received notification of his death.



The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a man suspected of dealing drugs that led to a deadly overdose has died before he could be arrested.

The backstory:

An investigation began in April 2024 when the sheriff's office overdose death investigator responded to reports of a deadly overdose in Prescott.

"Over the next year, the investigator worked diligently to trace the source of the drugs and ultimately identified the suspected dealer as Raymond Young, residing in the Los Angeles area," YCSO said in an Oct. 16 news release.

On Sept. 5 of this year, the Yavapai County Attorney's Office presented the case to a grand jury, formally indicting Young on charges of manslaughter and the sale of a narcotic.

An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 8.

"YCSO detectives coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Young in California. However, before the warrant could be served, YCSO received notification that Young was deceased," YCSO said.

Because of that, the criminal case was closed.

Why you should care:

"This case underscores the severity of the fentanyl epidemic and its devastating impact on our community and our nation," YCSO Sheriff David Rhodes said. "YCSO remains committed to combating drug trafficking and pursuing justice for victims. We are steadfast in holding accountable anyone who profits from the sale of fentanyl in our communities."