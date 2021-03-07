Many enjoy COVID-19 safe fun in the sun at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa

Splashing into the spring season, dozens of people flocked to Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa for some much-needed fun in the sun.

The waterpark opened up the same weekend that Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order allowing businesses like restaurants and water parks to operate at full capacity while keeping social distancing and mask requirements in effect.

However, the general manager of the waterpark, Stephen Carlston, says they're planning to continue to operate at 30% capacity.

"I want everyone to feel comfortable when they come out, even those that are more concerned. I want them to know the park is not gonna be overloaded," Carlston said.

Jaymie Blaylock says, "We’re just enjoying ourselves," and Xzavier Allgood says he's really excited to be out.

While social distancing requirements remain, Carlston says it's unrealistic to operate at full capacity anyway. "It’s easier to enforce social distance when there is room for people to socially distance."

While they may not be bringing in as much cash as a usual season, they are bringing families together and that’s what it’s all about.

"I can see a lot of smiles, a lot of kids having a good time," Carlston said.