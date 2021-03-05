Gov. Ducey ends COVID-19 occupancy limits for Arizona businesses

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order ending occupancy limits on businesses, signaling a transition into a new phase of COVID-19 mitigation in the state.

"Today, I’m issuing an Executive Order that expires occupancy limits on businesses in Arizona, while preserving the distancing and masking mitigation measures that our businesses have successfully implemented in this pandemic," Ducey said in a statement on March 5.

His announcement comes as more than 2 million people have been vaccinated in the state against the coronavirus, while cases have plateaued in the last few weeks.

While occupany restrictions on businesses will end, physical distancing and masking guidelines will remain in place.

The order also allows spring training and major league sports to take place in Arizona while still preventing local mayors from issuing orders that would shut down businesses.

"Like the rest of the country, Arizona has made its way out of the winter surge of cases. And we are leading the nation in the vaccination roll out. Our mitigation strategies have been targeted and data driven," Ducey said. "Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet. We need to continue practicing personal responsibility. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently."

Advertisement

Ducey also issued an order on Thursday requiring Arizona schools to offer in-person learning by March 15 or after spring break.

READ MORE: Governor Ducey Announces Next Phase Of Arizona Recovery

Continued Coverage

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.