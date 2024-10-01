Marana police officer on leave amid truck break-in allegations

The Brief An officer with the Marana Police Department is on administrative leave. Officials say Officer Daniel Bonn allegedly broke into a truck outside a Tucson bar. The alleged incident took place while the officer was off-duty.



A police officer in southern Arizona is on administrative leave over allegations he broke into someone's pickup truck outside a bar while off-duty.

Per officials with the Marana Police Department, a customer at a bar along Ina Road in Tucson found Officer Daniel Bonn inside their truck early Sunday morning, at a time when the bar was closed. The truck's owner confronted the officer, and later called 911.

Officer Bonn has reportedly been with Marana Police for the past five years. He is being investigated by the Pima County Sheriff's Department for possible trespassing and criminal damage. An internal investigation is also being conducted.