Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Parker Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Central La Paz, Kofa, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila River Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Yuma County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
2
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, East Valley, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River

Marana police officer on leave amid truck break-in allegations

By
Published  October 1, 2024 5:06pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ police officer accused of pickup truck break-in

A police officer in southern Arizona has been placed on leave amid allegations he broke into someone's pickup truck while off-duty.

MARANA, Ariz. - A police officer in southern Arizona is on administrative leave over allegations he broke into someone's pickup truck outside a bar while off-duty.

Per officials with the Marana Police Department, a customer at a bar along Ina Road in Tucson found Officer Daniel Bonn inside their truck early Sunday morning, at a time when the bar was closed. The truck's owner confronted the officer, and later called 911.

Officer Bonn has reportedly been with Marana Police for the past five years. He is being investigated by the Pima County Sheriff's Department for possible trespassing and criminal damage. An internal investigation is also being conducted.