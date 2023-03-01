Does March really come in like a lion and go out like a lamb?

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
21
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Does March really come in like a lion and go out like a lamb?

By Steven Yablonski
Published 
Weather
History of daylight saving time

Daylight saving time, or DST, was formally introduced in the U.S. in 1918 during World War I.

As the old saying goes, March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.

But is it really true?

The beginning of March looks very active as the FOX Forecast Center tracks a potent storm system expected to move across the country later this week. 

As it does, a multiday severe weather outbreak is expected in the South, while parts of the Northeast can expect to see heavy snow.

Of course, it's still too early to tell if the U.S. can expect to see a more calm weather pattern at the end of March.

Where does the saying ‘In like a lion, out like a lamb’ come from?

A lion with its mouth wide opened showing its fangs while

A lion with its mouth wide opened showing its fangs while roaring pictured in its enclosure at Loro Parque zoo. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to the Farmers' Almanac, the weather folklore came from people far back in history who believed that evil spirits could affect the weather, so they were careful with what they said and did as not to annoy those spirits.

They also believed there needed to be a balance between life and the weather, so if the month started out rough (like a lion), they should expect to see much calmer weather at the end of the month (out like a lamb).

March is typically a turbulent month of weather as the cold winter ends and the warm spring begins. This can create weather extremes such as major snowstorms and severe weather.

While it won't officially be spring for another few weeks, meteorological spring begins on March 1.

What does data say about the saying?

GettyImages-1239416829-copy.jpg

Lambs stand and lie in the sun on the dike. Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

FOX Weather looked at 10 years of weather data from the first week of March and the last week of March for reports of severe weather, snow and even high-wind events.

"Severe weather outbreaks were really the determining factor here," said FOX Weather senior weather data specialist Shane Brown. "2019 was the only year that came in like a lion and went out like a lamb in the past 10 years."

On Mach 3, 2019, a severe weather outbreak spawned 70 tornadoes across the South.

"In the same time, 8-12 inches of snow fell from Central Pennsylvania to New England, including New York City, with 10.4 inches in the first four days of the month," Brown said.

It was the complete opposite weather-wise at the end of the month that year, according to Brown.

"No areas saw widespread disruptive snow, and there was just a smattering of hail reports in the last week (of March)," he said.

Every other year over the decade, Brown said, featured at least one severe weather outbreak during the last week of March.

"Historically speaking, an early active st

art of the severe weather season usually means an active year. In other words, years that kind of start active in January and February tend to stay active through March and April and don’t see any reason for that to continue," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor at Northern Illinois University’s Department of Earth, Atmosphere, and Environment. "The atmosphere to me is still very much in a La Niña and that favors increased counts across the U.S. as we continue to the early part of spring."

