Marcus Freiberger: Cause of death 'undetermined' for Phoenix yoga instructor
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner has made a finding in the death of a yoga instructor in Phoenix.
What we know:
According to the office's website, the manner of death for 45-year-old Marcus Freiberger was listed as ‘undetermined.’
The backstory:
Freiberger was last seen in the Biltmore area of Phoenix on Feb. 21, before he was reportedly scheduled to go on a blind date in Downtown Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, Freiberger's body was found at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway on March 19.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.
Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).
Silent Witness
What is an undetermined manner of death?
Per the office's annual report in 2023, a clear manner of death cannot be determined in some cases, and they say it's typically due to "a lack of available information or where competing manners [of death] are equally likely."
Dig deeper:
Besides ‘Undetermined,’ the office's annual report lists four other manners of death: Accidental, Natural, Suicide, and Homicide.
Some of the manners of death, like accidental and homicide, include so-called ‘sub-manners of death,’ described as "the single most significant subcategory in the certifier's medical opinion, even if the death is multifactorial, which is common."