Marcus Freiberger: Cause of death 'undetermined' for Phoenix yoga instructor

The Brief The cause of death for Marcus Freiberger was listed as "undetermined" by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner. Freiberger, 45, was last seen in Phoenix on Feb. 21, before he was set to go on a blind date. His body was found on March 19 at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway.



The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner has made a finding in the death of a yoga instructor in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to the office's website, the manner of death for 45-year-old Marcus Freiberger was listed as ‘undetermined.’

The backstory:

Freiberger was last seen in the Biltmore area of Phoenix on Feb. 21, before he was reportedly scheduled to go on a blind date in Downtown Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, Freiberger's body was found at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway on March 19.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/

What is an undetermined manner of death?

Per the office's annual report in 2023, a clear manner of death cannot be determined in some cases, and they say it's typically due to "a lack of available information or where competing manners [of death] are equally likely."

Dig deeper:

Besides ‘Undetermined,’ the office's annual report lists four other manners of death: Accidental, Natural, Suicide, and Homicide.

Some of the manners of death, like accidental and homicide, include so-called ‘sub-manners of death,’ described as "the single most significant subcategory in the certifier's medical opinion, even if the death is multifactorial, which is common."