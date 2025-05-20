Expand / Collapse search

Marcus Freiberger: Cause of death 'undetermined' for Phoenix yoga instructor

Updated  May 20, 2025 12:57pm MST
45-year-old Marcus Freiberger was last seen in Phoenix on Feb. 21, and his body was found near 15th Avenue and Broadway on March 19.

    • The cause of death for Marcus Freiberger was listed as "undetermined" by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.
    • Freiberger, 45, was last seen in Phoenix on Feb. 21, before he was set to go on a blind date.
    • His body was found on March 19 at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway.

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner has made a finding in the death of a yoga instructor in Phoenix.

According to the office's website, the manner of death for 45-year-old Marcus Freiberger was listed as ‘undetermined.’

Freiberger was last seen in the Biltmore area of Phoenix on Feb. 21, before he was reportedly scheduled to go on a blind date in Downtown Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, Freiberger's body was found at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway on March 19.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

http://www.silentwitness.org/

What is an undetermined manner of death?

Per the office's annual report in 2023, a clear manner of death cannot be determined in some cases, and they say it's typically due to "a lack of available information or where competing manners [of death] are equally likely."

Besides ‘Undetermined,’ the office's annual report lists four other manners of death: Accidental, Natural, Suicide, and Homicide.

Some of the manners of death, like accidental and homicide, include so-called ‘sub-manners of death,’ described as "the single most significant subcategory in the certifier's medical opinion, even if the death is multifactorial, which is common."

  • Information for this article was gathered from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner's website, with supplemental information gathered from a FOX 10 news article that was published on March 25, 2025.

