Marcus Freiberger, popular Phoenix yoga instructor, found dead

The Brief Popular Phoenix yoga instructor Marcus Freiberger, 45, was found dead after vanishing the night he had a blind date scheduled on Feb. 21. Loved ones and the medical examiner's office confirmed the news of his passing. Marcus' date of death, the medical examiner's website says, was March 19.



Marcus Freiberger, a popular yoga instructor who went missing a month ago, was found dead.

The backstory:

He was last seen in the Biltmore area on Feb. 21 before he was reportedly scheduled to go on a blind date in downtown Phoenix.

When Marcus vanished, those closest to him knew something was terribly wrong. On March 25, their worst fears were confirmed when news spread.

The Phoenix Police Department said Marcus' body was found at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road on March 19.

This case is not closed, and the mystery is still unfolding because everyone wants to know what happened to him.

The department said in a March 25 news release:

"The investigation was led by the Missing Persons Detail, who completed thorough investigative checks. No additional leads or evidence were discovered to determine if Freiberger left town or fell victim to any particular crime. Investigators continued to work with family and friends but were unable to determine Freiberger’s whereabouts.

On March 19, 2025, patrol officers responded to a call at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road, where a body was located. Detectives responded to investigate the scene and were later joined by investigators from the Office of the Medical Examiner, who collected the body. Later, in the course of their investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the body as Freiberger."

What they're saying:

Marcus was a popular yoga instructor at Melrose Yoga. The studio is owned by Forrest Kruger.

"This is very sad, very sudden to wake up to wake up to this, this morning, this news," he said.

His many friends and family are waiting for the authorities to piece together what went wrong and the reason behind his sudden disappearance on Feb. 21.

"It was definitely strange. I mean, he had some things going on in his life. I think he was making some life changes. He was very much looking forward to that. It was going to be a good thing," Kruger said.

Marcus reportedly had a history of drugs and rehab stays.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Marcus Freiberger. Photo courtesy of Dutch Freiberger

Those who knew him at Melrose Yoga said even on a bad day, he’d call to tell them.

"What was very concerning was that he left the dog behind in his apartment and he never would have left that dog," Kruger said.

Fliers and posts on social media were posted and shared for weeks. His friends pleaded with the public to help find him.

The disappearance, loved ones say, was so unlike Marcus, that many began believing he had fallen victim to a killer.

‘This whole thing is just so sad and tragic’

As they wait for answers from the authorities, his friends and family are grieving a beloved member of the Melrose district community.

"Marcus was very well-loved. He had so many friends. He would fill this studio with a class. This whole thing is just so sad and tragic," Kruger said. "It’s really kind of weighing on everyone right now."

What we don't know:

The medical examiner's office website did not list a cause or manner of death for Marcus – it only says "pending."

What you can do:

"Currently, Freiberger’s case is being handled as a death investigation and is pending results from the Office of the Medical Examiner. Detectives are currently seeking the public’s assistance for anyone who has knowledge regarding the circumstances of Freiberger’s disappearance and death. Witnesses are encouraged to call CrimeStop at (602) 262-6151, or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous at (480)-WITNESS," the police department said.