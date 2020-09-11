Maricopa County deputy accused of threatening, harassing Tempe police officer and city worker

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy was arrested after reportedly threatening and harassing an employee with the City of Tempe and a police officer, officials said on Sept. 10.

The Tempe Police Department launched a criminal investigation when a city worker reported being in a domestic violence situation where they feared for their safety as well as for the safety of a police officer.

Deputy Salvador Cuevas was arrested by Tempe Police and U.S. Marshals in Maricopa on Sept. 10. He faces domestic violence and stalking charges.

Gilbert Police are also part of the investigation, but their connection to the case is not clear.

Cuevas could also face more charges in the future.

