Maricopa County: More early ballots received for 2020 election than in 2016

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix

Over 1m Maricopa County voters have voted early

The deadline to mail in ballots is Oct. 27.

PHOENIX - With six days to go before Election Day, Maricopa County voters have already returned more early ballots than in the 2016 elections, according to county recorder Adrian Fontes.

Officials say 1.25 million people cast their votes early in 2016. This year, 2 million people have requested an early ballot with 1.26 million votes counted as of Oct. 28.

More than 80,000 residents have voted in person at local voting centers, according to a press release.

“Maricopa voters like to vote early and this election has been no exception,” Adrian Fontes said in the release. “We are seeing a record number of early ballots returned and the enthusiasm is very exciting."

Currently, 90 voting centers are open across the county for people to return their ballots or vote. Early voting ends on Oct. 30, but people can vote on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Find a voting site near you: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/pollingplace/

