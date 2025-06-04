Maricopa County reports 1st heat death of 2025

The Brief An older man has died, marking the first heat-related death of the year in Maricopa County. Officials say the man died from injuries sustained during last year's heat season. So far this year, 63 suspected heat deaths are under investigation.



The first heat death of the year has been confirmed in Maricopa County.

What we know:

Maricopa County Public Health officials say an adult male has died from injuries sustained last year.

"This death is a tragic reminder that the effects of extreme heat can be long-lasting. Although the individual sustained heat-related injuries in 2024, he did not pass away until 2025," Dr. Nick Staab said. "It highlights the serious and sometimes delayed impact heat can have on our health."

What we don't know:

The man who died was not identified.

Dig deeper:

As of May 31, there are 63 suspected heat deaths under investigation this year.

Last year, there were 608 confirmed heat-related deaths, marking the first year-over-year decrease in heat deaths since 2014, officials said. More than three-quarters of the deaths happened outdoors

The health department says they are implementing heat mitigation strategies, which include expanding cooling center hours and targeting interventions for high-risk populations.

"We urge residents to stay informed, take precautions, and use available resources," said Dr. Staab. "Heat-related deaths are especially tragic because they’re preventable."

What you can do:

Officials advise the public to follow these tips to stay safe this summer in the heat:

Stay hydrated.

Consider drinking electrolytes if you're sweating heavily or active for long periods of time.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.

Use air conditioning wherever possible.

Check on older adults and people living alone

Never leave children or pets in a parked car.

Seek medical care immediately if you or someone you know is suffering from heat-related symptoms.