Maricopa County Sheriff's office creates "employee pantry" for those in need

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has created an employee pantry for first responders and other people in need in light of the food shortages and business closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

MSCO employees donated food, toilet paper and other critical items for other employees that might be facing financial hardship during the pandemic.

Officials say that any items not being used once the crisis is over will be donated to local nonprofit organizations.

"Our first responders don't always have the luxury to get to the store," said sheriff Paul Penzone. "[It's to] sustain them during this time so that they're not worrying, not going without [supplies]."