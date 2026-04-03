Warm Arizona winter triggering explosion in bee activity

The Brief A warm winter in the Valley has led to an early arrival of bees, with queens laying eggs continuously and creating aggressive swarms. Pest control technicians are overwhelmed, responding to as many as 70 calls a day to handle massive hives hidden in neighborhoods. Experts advise that if you encounter an aggressive swarm or are attacked by bees, you should try to walk away slowly.



The early arrival of bees has generated a buzz throughout the Valley.

The queen has been busy laying eggs without a break during the warm winter, and that means there are hives everywhere.

Big picture view:

Bee swarms, meanwhile, are ready to attack.

While reporting on the story, reporter Brian Webb was stung by bees twice, while photojournalist Brian Kae was stung three times, including on his face.

Local perspective:

Chester McConnell with Busy Bee Pest Solutions knows how to deal with bee hives. He is one of seven technicians at the firm, running on 70 calls per day.

"My plan of attack right now is to get suited up, get my gear on so I’m safe," said McConnell. "I’m gonna get some cone set. I’d kind of keep people out of this area, 'cause it can get a little bit dangerous depending on how aggressive these bees are ."

From pest control to his time in a commercial honey operation, McConnell likes and respects bees. The feeling, however, isn't always mutual. And that's where the bee suit comes in.

"I love to watch them. How they interact with each other, how they communicate, just how that whole system works in perfect harmony, but it's beautiful to watch," McConnell said.

On one call that McConnell was at, the hive was too big and too angry to remove. It's time for extermination. That way, hopefully, no one else gets stung.

"If you don't have any training at all, you're gonna end up in the hospital or possibly six feet under," McConnell said.

What you can do:

If you are attacked by bees, McConnell says try to walk away slowly.