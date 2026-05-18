DPS identifies woman struck by several vehicles on Loop 303

The Brief The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified 52-year-old Valerie Theresa Chesnut of Goodyear as the woman struck by three separate vehicles early Saturday on southbound Loop 303 near Northern Avenue. Investigators are seeking information regarding a heavy-duty, dual-axle pickup truck towing a car-hauler trailer that may have been traveling toward California.



A woman who was struck by three different cars on southbound Loop 303 on May 16 has been identified by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

Goodyear woman, Valerie Theresa Chesnut, 52, was crossing southbound lanes at around 2:38 a.m. near Northern Avenue when she was hit by a white pick-up truck in the left lane. Investigators say she was then hit by two more vehicles.

"The investigation is seeking information regarding a heavy‑duty, dual‑axle (dually) pickup truck towing a car‑hauler trailer, which may have been traveling in the direction of California," DPS Spokesperson Raul Garcia said in a May 18 news release. "The Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident."

What you can do:

If you have information about what happened, call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. You can reference report no. I26029923.

Map of the area where the incident happened