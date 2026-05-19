Marijuana products recalled in Arizona due to possible fungus contamination

The Brief A handful of marijuana products have been recalled in Arizona due to possible contamination. The Arizona Department of Health Services says no illnesses have been reported, but consumers with the affected products should dispose of them.



Several marijuana products sold in Arizona are being recalled due to possible contamination.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Health Service says the following products may be contaminated with Aspergillus, which is a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection:

Forever 46 LLC, Grease Monkey, with a batch number of GMon-250923.0001-W39.

Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Lucilicious, with a batch number of 20250922R2ALLC7.

Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Trop Cherry, with a batch number of 20250929R2BTRPC.

Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Orange Sherbert, with a batch number 20251006R3OSHRB.

TRU Infusion/Natures Wonder, Hammerhead, with batch number 1014R37HH.

What they're saying:

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers with the affected products should dispose of them immediately.

"Consumers with pre-existing conditions who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them," AZDHS said in a statement. "If you have already consumed any of the products, please contact your healthcare provider or seek care immediately in the event of an emergency."

Dig deeper:

AZDHS says aspergillus primarily affects people with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions. Symptoms of Aspergillus include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Aspergillus can cause a disease known as Aspergillosis, which can cause "allergic reactions, chronic lung conditions and invasive disease that spreads to your brain, kidneys, lungs or other organs."

Treatment for Aspergillus can include antifungal treatment, the use of corticosteroids, or even surgery.

What you can do:

For more information, you can call the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.