Peoria school superintendent Ryan LaDouceur faces potential removal in special board meeting
PEORIA, Ariz. - The Peoria Unified School District Governing Board is holding a special meeting that could result in the school district's superintendent getting fired.
What we know:
Today's vote comes just weeks after the school board's president was removed from that role, all in the fallout of sexual misconduct allegations about two former teachers at a PUSD high school.
The board plans to discuss and consider, and get legal advice on, removing Dr. Ryan LaDouceur as superintendent. If removed, the interim superintendent position would then be filled by Tahlya Visintainer.
Dig deeper:
Earlier this month, the board removed Heather Rooks as president, though she remains on the board. That vote came after Rooks and another board member wanted to hire a third party to investigate sexual misconduct allegations at Centennial High School and administrators' handling of the allegations. The majority of the board decided to wait for more feedback from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Centennial High School sign (KSAZ-TV)
Now-former Centennial High teachers Haley Beck and Angela Burlaka are accused of abusing the same student. Police have recommended charges against both ex-educators. At this time, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the cases.
What's next:
The board is scheduled to meet in executive session at 11 a.m. on May 19 at the district's Glendale office.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX 10's Irene Snyder. Supplemental information was gathered from a May 19 meeting agenda posted to the Peoria Unified School District's website.