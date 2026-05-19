Phoenix hikers attacked by swarm of bees on Camelback Mountain trails

The Brief Multiple hikers were stung by a swarm of bees on Camelback Mountain trails in Phoenix on Tuesday morning. One person was hospitalized, while the remaining hikers are in stable condition. Camelback Mountain and both the Cholla and Echo Canyon trails were shut down.



Several hikers were attacked by a swarm of bees on a Phoenix mountain trail Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire received multiple reports of hikers on Camelback Mountain who were stung by the bees just before 9:30 a.m. on May 19.

Two people were making their way down the Cholla Trail when they were stung. Both hikers were evaluated, but did not go to the hospital for treatment. According to fire crews, hikers going down the Echo Trail, and possibly at the top of the mountain, were also stung.

A total of eight people were evaluated and are all in stable condition. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No firefighters were injured.

Trail closures

Camelback Mountain and the Cholla and Echo Canyon trails were shut down Tuesday morning by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, as a bee specialist evaluates the situation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Phoenix Fire Department

What they're saying:

"This is just a reminder that bees are a threat when you're hiking on some of these trails out here," Phoenix Fire officials said. "They're very active this time of year as well as snakes being out and about, so just make sure you're aware of your surroundings. Everybody likes to hike with their air buds in, but making sure that you have some, being able to hear what's going on around you.

They said if hikers encounter a swarm of bees that is attacking, to protect the head and to not run. It's advised to get out of the immediate area they are in.

Timeline:

In April, a man hiking Lookout Mountain in north Phoenix was stung more than 100 times by bees. Fire crews had to airlift the hiker off the mountain, after the attack left him in critical condition.

Related article

Experts warned that a warm winter in the Valley led to the early arrival of bees.