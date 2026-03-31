Mesa woman accused of killing former roommate after fight over boyfriend

The Brief Mesa police arrested a woman after she allegedly shot her former roommate through a bathroom wall. The shooting occurred at a home near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue following a confrontation involving Roediger’s boyfriend, who was also involved with the victim.



A Mesa woman is accused of fatally shooting her former roommate who allegedly tried to rekindle a relationship with the woman's boyfriend.

What we know:

Mesa Police responded to a shooting call just after 1:30 a.m. on March 30 at a home near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue.

The woman, identified as Taylor Roediger, reportedly saw her boyfriend speaking with the victim outside the front door of the home. According to court documents, the victim had known Roediger's boyfriend for 20 years and was previously in a relationship with him.

After the victim reportedly tried soliciting Roediger for sex with the boyfriend, both women got into a fight.

Dig deeper:

The victim tried to strike the suspect but then retreated to a bathroom. That's when Roediger fired a gun through the wall, striking her ex-roommate in the upper body.

Court records said the victim walked out of the bathroom before collapsing near the front door.

Roediger fled after the shooting, throwing the gun in a neighbor's planter box and hiding in their RV.

Roediger also has a history of domestic violence, the report said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim, along with the nature of the fight, was not made known.

What's next:

Roediger was arrested on charges of second-degree murder. A judge has set her bond at $500,000 cash.

Map of the area of the shooting location.