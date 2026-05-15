Golfland Sunsplash opens 10-story Riptide waterslide in Mesa

The Brief Arizona's tallest water slide is preparing for its grand opening next week at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa. The new 10-story attraction, named Riptide, allows riders to reach speeds of up to 45 mph. Local students received a preview on May 15 ahead of the park opening to the public on May 16.



The tallest water slide in Arizona is ready to take visitors for a ride. The grand opening for the new attraction, named Riptide, is scheduled for next week at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa. A few hundred students from across the state received a sneak peek at the slide on a warm Friday afternoon.

Riptide stands 10 stories tall, making it the tallest water slide in Arizona and anywhere in the Southwest, offering expansive views from the top before a thrilling descent. Park officials spoke with Tony Jones, the director of marketing for Golfland Sunsplash, to see how the preview is going so far.

What they're saying:

"It’s almost 10 stories tall, so when you get up there, you’re really high up, so we have had people do the walk of shame because they see how tall it really is," Jones said.

Jones noted that employees were able to experience the ride ahead of the public preview. "I have, as an employee, we get lucky enough to do some of the testing, so we did it earlier in the month, and it was a blast," Jones said.

When describing the experience of riding down Riptide, Jones highlighted the speed and mechanics of the slide. "So you start 10 stories tall, and you go down to a loop, and you hit 45 miles an hour, and then you hit shoot up a wall, and then it just goes straight back down, so it’s extremely fast and an amazing feeling," Jones said.

Initial feedback from the students previewing the attraction has been varied. "It’s a mix of I’m too scared to ever do it again, and it’s the best ride ever, so a nice mix," Jones said.

While Friday served as a soft opening for students from across the state, Golfland Sunsplash opens to the public on Saturday, allowing visitors to check out Riptide for themselves.

Map of Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa