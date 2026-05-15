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"She was so scared": Family says police ignored previous threats in teen murder case | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 15, 2026 7:04pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From the latest on a pregnant teen's murder, to a 40-year road trip tradition ending, and Arizona's newest 10-story thrill ride, here are your top stories for May 15, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Family mourns pregnant teen Rylee Montgomery

A family is left heartbroken after a 16-year-old pregnant teen was shot and killed in Buckeye. "We filed a report that he was threatening to kill her a month and a half ago," said the victim's stepmother, Amy Montgomery. Regarding the response to that report, she added, "They didn't do anything." 

Police say the suspect also shot two other women, identified as a 22-year-old and a 17-year-old who was also pregnant. Rylee’s family says the 17-year-old victim ended up having to deliver her baby at just 25 weeks. "Baby is one pound fighting for his life," Amy said. Read more.

2. Fired Phoenix sergeant accused of using rank to 'intimidate' Chandler officers months before controversy

Dusten Mullen was off-duty, fully masked, and armed with a handgun at a Chandler protest back in January. But this was not the first time his behavior triggered an internal investigation. Read more.

3. Interstate 10 travelers saddened by Picacho Peak Dairy Queen closure

Picacho Peak DQ travel center closing after 40 years

Picacho Peak DQ travel center closing after 40 years

The iconic Dairy Queen Travel Center at Picacho Peak, a favorite roadside stop between Phoenix and Tucson, is closing its doors on May 31 after four decades.

4. Riptide water slide brings 45 mph drops to Mesa

The tallest water slide in Arizona is launching at Golfland Sunsplash with 10 stories of steep drops and loops. Read more.

5. Why are flags at half-staff today in the US? What to know

Flags across the United States are flying at half-staff today in honor of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. Read more.

Tonight's weather forecast

Phoenix weather cooldown brings high fire danger

Phoenix weather cooldown brings high fire danger

A new weather system lowers weekend temperatures in Phoenix but raises wildfire risks across Arizona due to high winds.

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