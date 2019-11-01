Maricopa teen carjacked at his school's parking lot

It was some terrifying moments for a 17-year-old in Maricopa, after he was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot at his school.

Now, FOX 10 has learned the suspect in the case has been arrested.

Wyatt Klee says he got out of class Wednesday morning when his friend told him someone broke into his car. Wyatt confronted the suspect in the parking lot at Sequoia Pathway Academy.

Later, Wyatt said the suspect threatened him with a gun, and left in his truck.

Wyatt's mother, Kimberly Klee, posted photos of the truck on Facebook, asking the community to keep an eye out.

A suspect was arrested early Thursday Morning by Gila River Police.

Wyatt says whoever had his truck crashed it, but he's just grateful to be alive.

"You know, I'm 17. If I got shot, I don’t know if I could ever see my mom again or my mom would never see me again, or my family my friends, they might have never seen me again," said Wyatt.

"The very first thing, I got out of my car and I went running over to him and just gave him this big, big hug," said Kimberly. "Like that's all I wanted to do, was hug my son."