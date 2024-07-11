Marijuana sold in Arizona recalled, may be contaminated with pesticide

article

A certain type of marijuana sold in Arizona is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a pesticide.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says DIME Mint OG, with batch number MOGBL0405, is being voluntarily recalled due to possible contamination with piperonyl butoxide.

The marijuana tested positive for the pesticide during a routine inspection. Consumers should dispose of the recalled product. No illnesses have been reported.

"Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products," the department said. "The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves."

What is piperonyl butoxide?

Piperonyl butoxide is a man-made pesticide used in conjunction with insect killers to increase their effectiveness, according to the National Pesticide Information Center (NPIC).

"PBO is often combined with natural pyrethrins or man-made pyrethroids," NPIC says. "It has been used in pesticide products since the 1950s, when it was first registered in the United States."

What are the symptoms of piperonyl butoxide exposure?

Lower-exposure symptoms

Skin irritation

Tingling

Burning

Itching

Stinging

Numbness

Warmth

Higher-exposure symptoms

Abnormal facial sensations

Dizziness

Salivation

Headaches

Fatigue

Numbness

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Sensitivity to sound and touch

Information above is provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

What should I do if I'm exposed?

The Arizona Department of Health Services says if you have already consumed the recalled product and are showing any symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency medical care.

More information on how pyrethrins and pyrethroids can affect your health is available on the Centers for Disease Control's website.