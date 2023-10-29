Expand / Collapse search
Maryland woman flies across the country to reunite with her lost dog

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 DC

Maryland woman reunites with lost dog

One Maryland woman was reunited with her dog all the way in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

WASHINGTON - A Maryland woman was reunited with her dog in Santa Fe earlier this month. 

Roughiatou, a truck driver, was traveling through Santa Fe when her 2-year-old dog Panfilo ran away.

Over two weeks later, Roughiatou spotted Panfilo on the website for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. The pup had been picked up as a stray, and received a full medical workup and care at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. 

Roughiatou flew from Maryland to Santa Fe to reunite with Panfilo. 

"Stories like this make us all smile a little wider and remind us that pets are truly family," said Pamela Weese Powell, Director of Philanthropy at the shelter. "We’re so grateful to be here as a resource to families and to our community."

