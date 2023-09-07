Maryvale High student caught with gun on campus, police say

A Maryvale High School student has been detained after they were caught with a handgun on campus Thursday, Phoenix police confirmed.

Staff members had informed officers that they believed a student was armed that morning. Police found the student in question and detained them after a short foot chase.

Several people reportedly called 911 and said there was someone actively shooting, but police say "this was confirmed not to be the case."

Another student was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but authorities did not specify what happened or if anyone was hurt.

"Phoenix Police are currently working closely with staff and administrators of Maryvale High School to ensure the continued safety of students, staff and community," police said.

Where it happened: