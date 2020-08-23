Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
8
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:10 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 3:15 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 3:30 PM MST, Southeast Gila County

Massachusetts man gave ‘COVID hugs’ to cancer survivor, other strangers at Walmart, police say

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX News
article

Photo by Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Massachusetts police are searching for a serial hugger who gave unwelcome “COVID hugs” to strangers shopping at a Walmart last week.

The unidentified man hugged multiple customers at the Springfield store at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 before telling them they were now infected with the coronavirus, the Springfield Police Department said.

One victim, a cancer survivor, told police the man walked up to him, took an item out of his hands and hugged him.

"Just giving you a COVID hug,” the suspect reportedly said. “You now have COVID."

The suspect then started laughing and walked away, according to police. The victim said he had never seen the man before.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus survivors plagued by long-term ailments

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The man was pictured on surveillance footage wearing a black face mask, black T-shirt and gray camouflage shorts.

The suspect is being sought for assault and battery and making terroristic threats, police spokesman Ryan Walsh told MassLive.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.