Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix

By
Published 
Updated 3:20PM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A massive fire broke out in downtown Phoenix Saturday afternoon sending a huge plume of smoke into the air seen across the Valley.

The fire broke out near I-17 and 7th Avenue at a commercial landfill and recycling occupancy.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames. The fire was upgraded to a third alarm, meaning more crews were called in to help.

Within an hour, the fire was controlled and stopped from spreading anymore.

 No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Map of where the fire is burning: