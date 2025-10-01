Massive fire breaks out at Peoria battery storage facility

The Brief A massive fire broke out at a battery storage facility in Peoria. The fire required a large-scale response from multiple fire departments, leading to the shutdown of Northern Avenue. The cause of the blaze and the specific type of batteries involved are currently unknown.



A massive fire broke out at a battery storage facility in the 7300 block of W Northern Ave in Peoria on Oct. 1.

What we know:

"Salt River Project is aware of the fire at the 25-MW battery system located at its Bolster Substation, which is adjacent to the Agua Fria Generating Station in Peoria. The battery is currently offline and there are no outages associated with this incident," a spokesperson at SRP said.

Northern Avenue was shut down near 75th Avenue for hours as crews from Peoria, Phoenix, and Glendale fire departments worked to extinguish the flames and prevent it from spreading.

"I know right now. the number one goal is prevent it from spreading, prevent additional damage, monitor the air quality. Life and safety and protecting property is always our top priority," Brady Casson with Peoria Fire-Medical Department said.

There are no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what type of batteries caught fire and what caused the blaze.

Map of the fire location.