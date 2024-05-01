Expand / Collapse search

Massive fire destroys church; E. coli outbreak prompts walnuts recall l Morning News Brief

Published  May 1, 2024 10:31am MST
PHOENIX - From a large fire that destroyed a Catholic church in Avondale to an E. coli outbreak that prompted the recall of walnuts sold in multiple states, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 1.

1. Fire destroys west Valley church

Massive fire destroys Catholic church in Avondale: 'Devastating loss for the community'
A large fire broke out in the west Valley, destroying a Catholic church near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

2. AZ Senate expected to vote on measure to repeal abortion ban

Abortion in Arizona: Democratic leaders make final push to repeal 19th century ban
Democrats in the Arizona Legislature are expected to make a final push Wednesday to repeal the state’s long-dormant ban on nearly all abortions, which a court said can be enforced.

3. Gilbert is one of the best places to live in the U.S., rankings say

This Arizona town is one of the 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.'
An East Valley town has been named among the best places to live in the United States, according to new rankings.

4. Walnuts recalled amid E. coli outbreak, CDC says

Walnuts recalled amid E. coli outbreak in multiple states, CDC says
An E. coli outbreak connected to organic walnuts has prompted a warning from the CDC, as well as a recall. The walnuts were sold at retailers in at least 19 states.

5. Harvey Weinstein back in court after his NY rape conviction was overturned

Harvey Weinstein to return to court Wednesday after his NY rape conviction was overturned
Harvey Weinstein is due back in a New York courtroom for the first time since his 2020 rape conviction was overturned by an appeals court last week.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/1/24

Temps will drop slightly in the Valley, but well still see a high in the 90s.