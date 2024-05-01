Massive fire destroys church; E. coli outbreak prompts walnuts recall l Morning News Brief

From a large fire that destroyed a Catholic church in Avondale to an E. coli outbreak that prompted the recall of walnuts sold in multiple states, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 1.

1. Fire destroys west Valley church

2. AZ Senate expected to vote on measure to repeal abortion ban

3. Gilbert is one of the best places to live in the U.S., rankings say

4. Walnuts recalled amid E. coli outbreak, CDC says

5. Harvey Weinstein back in court after his NY rape conviction was overturned

