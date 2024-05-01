Massive fire destroys church; E. coli outbreak prompts walnuts recall l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - From a large fire that destroyed a Catholic church in Avondale to an E. coli outbreak that prompted the recall of walnuts sold in multiple states, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 1.
1. Fire destroys west Valley church
Featured
A large fire broke out in the west Valley, destroying a Catholic church near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
2. AZ Senate expected to vote on measure to repeal abortion ban
Featured
Democrats in the Arizona Legislature are expected to make a final push Wednesday to repeal the state’s long-dormant ban on nearly all abortions, which a court said can be enforced.
3. Gilbert is one of the best places to live in the U.S., rankings say
Featured
An East Valley town has been named among the best places to live in the United States, according to new rankings.
4. Walnuts recalled amid E. coli outbreak, CDC says
Featured
An E. coli outbreak connected to organic walnuts has prompted a warning from the CDC, as well as a recall. The walnuts were sold at retailers in at least 19 states.
5. Harvey Weinstein back in court after his NY rape conviction was overturned
Featured
Harvey Weinstein is due back in a New York courtroom for the first time since his 2020 rape conviction was overturned by an appeals court last week.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/1/24
Temps will drop slightly in the Valley, but well still see a high in the 90s.