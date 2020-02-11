Massive traffic delays on US 60 following 2 crashes near Loop 101

(Can't see the video? Click here)

There are massive traffic delays on US 60 in the East Valley Tuesday night, following two crashes.

The crashes happened near US 60 and Loop 101. According to fire officials, at least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries in one of the crashes. DPS officials say the first crash appears to have been caused by a passenger car that stopped in the middle lane of US 60.

The other crash, according to ADOT officials, happened two miles away from the first crash.

