May 6-12 declared as Navajo Nation Nurses Appreciation Week

Navajo Nation leaders have declared May 6 - 12, 2020 as Navajo Nation Nurses Appreciation Week in honor of those working to fight COVID-19 across the reservation.

President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued the proclamation on May 5, stating that the Navajo Nation owed "special recognition" to the nurses helping the community.

The proclamation also recognizes those who are helping take care of Navajo elders in private residences, nursing homes and hospitals.

National Nurses Week is held May 6-12 annually, which celebrates the healthcare workers nationwide.

MORE: Navajo Nation leader urges unity after Page mayor’s alcoholism comment

The Navajo Nation reported 2,559 total cases of coronavirus, with 79 total deaths. The territory has been one of the hardest-hit areas from the pandemic in the U.S.

Advertisement

MORE: Actor Sean Penn donates resources to Navajo Nation during COVID-19 pandemic

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.