Actor Sean Penn donates resources to Navajo Nation during COVID-19 pandemic

Actor Sean Penn visited the Navajo Nation on April 1 to help provide resources to the reservation, which has been one of the hardest-hit areas in the United States by COVID-19.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced the generous act on Twitter, saying those resources would help increase testing and aid in their battle against the virus.

As of May 2, the reservation has reported 81 new cases of coronavirus. They are under another 57-hour weekend curfew in efforts to slow the spread, which will end May 4 at 5:00 A.M.

In total, the Navajo Nation has 2,292 cases and 73 deaths.

In April, the territory sued the federal government for how they are handling COVID-19 funding for tribal governments.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

