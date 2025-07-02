MCSO: Couple arrested for animal abuse after 2 of their dogs die

article

The Brief Ebony Johnson and Telesfor Lovato are accused of felony animal abuse after two of their dogs died from apparent neglect. The couple reportedly had three Goldendoodles – two died and another is recovering with the sheriff's office MASH unit. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released more information on the investigation that began on June 21.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is revealing details about an animal abuse case that left two dogs dead and another one recovering.

What we know:

On June 21, MCSO said Ebony Johnson and Telesfor Lovato took their two Goldendoodles, Nala and Star, to BluePearl Animal Hospital because they were emaciated and unable to walk.

The vet said the dogs should be about 66 pounds – but Nala weighed around 17 pounds and Star weighed about 21.

"Nala died at the BluePearl Animal Hospital due to her deplorable condition. Ebony and Telesfor told the veterinarian that they had previously been homeless and would only feed the dogs when they could afford it. They also told the vet they had a third Goldendoodle dog that died at their apartment earlier in the day. The veterinarian provided the couple with dog food for the surviving dog and contacted MCSO the condition of the dogs," the sheriff's office said.

MCSO says a necropsy showed Nala died from starvation.

On June 23, MCSO Animal Crimes Detectives responded to couple's home where they surrendered Star, the only surviving dog. Investigators say Star was severely emaciated, had severe muscle wasting and no noticeable fat.

"Star is in the care of our MASH unit and will remain there until she is well enough to be placed for adoption," MCSO said.

MASH is the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's Animal Safe Haven.

Star the Goldendoodle. Photo courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

'We will not tolerate any form of animal abuse or neglect'

On July 2, MCSO says the couple was booked into jail and are accused of four counts of cruelty to animals. Two counts are felonies.

"Our pets depend on us for love, care and protection," said Sheriff Jerry Sheridan "I want to make it clear that we will not tolerate any form of animal abuse or neglect in our community. Every animal deserves to be treated with kindness and respect, and those who choose to harm them will be held accountable."

The sheriff's office also released footage of the couple being booked into jail.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about MASH – you can also inquire about adoptions and donations.

Click here for resources to report animal abuse, to report a hurt animal, and to learn more about related issues.