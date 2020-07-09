MCSO: Family member of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb under investigation following crash involving bicyclist

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed on July 9 that a member of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family is under investigation following a crash.

According to a statement released to FOX 10 by MCSO Sergeant Calbert Gillett, the crash happened on July 8. Deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's office responded to a traffic accident at around 6:45 p.m. involving a car and a bicyclist.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by MCSO as Cooper Lamb. The bicyclist, meanwhile, suffered severe injuries.

"At the direction of the Sheriff, a request was made for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest," read a portion of the statement. "The driver of the vehicle was processed for potential impairment, a warrant to draw blood was authorized and blood evidence acquired."

Officials with MCSO said the Maricopa County Attorney's Office is working with Pinal County to assume any potential prosecution, should toxicology report establish impaired driving.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office website, Lamb became Pinal County's sheriff in 2017.

