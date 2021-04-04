Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area

MCSO investigates fatal train collision in Golden Valley

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Mohave County
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - When deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene just before 2:45 p.m. on Easter Sunday, they found two vehicles that had been hit by a train.

Three occupants of the two vehicles were pronounced dead.

Officials say the vehicles were stopped at the railroad crossing, waiting for a passing eastbound train at milepost 528.6.

"Once the east bound train passed, they began to cross the intersection, not seeing that a west bound train was approaching," stated MCSO on their Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released in this case.


 