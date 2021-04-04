MCSO investigates fatal train collision in Golden Valley

article

When deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene just before 2:45 p.m. on Easter Sunday, they found two vehicles that had been hit by a train.

Three occupants of the two vehicles were pronounced dead.

Officials say the vehicles were stopped at the railroad crossing, waiting for a passing eastbound train at milepost 528.6.

"Once the east bound train passed, they began to cross the intersection, not seeing that a west bound train was approaching," stated MCSO on their Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released in this case.

