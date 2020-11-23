MCSO investigates stabbing case in Sun City, suspect at large

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that happened near Balboa Drive and Mission Lane, not far from 99th Avenue and Olive Road.

At 12:43 a.m. on Nov. 23, deputies responded to a call about a person that was shot. When they arrived at the scene, they were contacted by the victim, an adult male.

"The individual claimed he was stabbed, not shot as originally reported," stated Sgt. Calbert Gillett.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

"The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. The suspect and the victim are known to each other. The suspect is still outstanding. Detectives are investigating," added Gillett.