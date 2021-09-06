MCSO looking for woman last seen in Sun City West

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a 40-year-old woman who was last seen days ago.

According to officials, Tanya Havlick was last see at her home, located near 151st Avenue and Deer Valley Drive, at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 2. Havlick's mother reported her as missing on Sept. 4.

"Tanya suffers from seizures and mental disabilities, which she takes medications for daily," read a portion of the statement. "Tanya does not have any of her medications or cell phone with her, and left on foot."

Havlick is described as a white woman, 4'8" tall, weighing 125 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, navy blue pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call MCSO.

