Lawsuit filed by Native tribe could derail sports betting in Arizona

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:36 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Cochise County
15
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:55 PM MST until WED 1:00 AM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:23 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:13 PM MST until TUE 7:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:05 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:41 PM MST until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County

Lawsuit filed by Native tribe could derail sports betting in Arizona

By and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
Sports
FOX 10 Phoenix

Lawsuit seeks to curb sports betting in Arizona

A lawsuit filed by the Yavapai Prescott Tribe claims that the recent sports betting expansion in Arizona is unconstitutional. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

PHOENIX - A late lawsuit filed by a Native tribe could derail sports betting in Arizona.

Lawsuit claims sports gambling expansion is unconstitutional

The lawsuit, which was filed by the Yavapai Prescott Tribe, claims sports gambling is an unconstitutional expansion of gaming in Arizona.

Derrick Beetso, who is with the Indian Legal Program at Arizona State University's Sandra Dar O'Connor College of Law, said the lawsuit could have legs.

"You have a lot heavy hitters, a lot of monetary interests involved here, and it always makes for a lively scenario for litigation, right?" said Beetso.

If a temporary restraining order is granted, it would bring sports wagering to a screeching halt, just as it was getting ready to kick off on Sept. 9. Millions of dollars are potentially at stake.

Besides the lawsuit filed by the Yavapai Prescott Tribe, officials with Turf Paradise also filed a lawsiuot,  they were unfairly excluded from a license, because they weren’t considered to be a professional sports franchise. They argue that horse races are professional sports.

Betting expansion came as a result of new legislation

Legislation that Gov. Doug Ducey signed earlier in 2021 greatly expanded sports betting in Arizona. Six operators — DraftKings, FanDuel, FFPC, Yahoo, Fantasy Sports Shark and Underdog Sports — have licenses to sign up players who build their own teams and wager on virtual games.

The legislation Ducey signed also expanded the type of gambling allowed at tribal casinos, and lets tribes and pro sports teams take wagers on sporting events. Gamblers won’t be able to do that traditional sports betting online or at teams’ venues until Sept. 9.

Fantasy sports betting began on Aug. 28. Prior to that, Arizona was among one of the last holdouts to allow wagers and the collection of winnings on the popular online pastime.

Licenses have been awarded

The Arizona Department of Gaming awarded licenses on Aug. 27 to 10 Native American tribes and eight professional sports teams or venues to take bets online. While tribes already could run sports books at two dozen casinos under the newly revised state gambling compacts, they needed a license for online sports wagering.

Sixteen tribes applied for a license. The Gaming Department said it used criteria that included community contributions, regulatory compliance and the ability to operate sports betting within six months to vet the applicants. It also said it wanted to ensure geographic diversity.

Department director Ted Vogt said the license awards were the result of a rulemaking process with input from the public and others to ensure impartiality and fairness for the applicants.

The sports teams and venues that received licenses can run sports betting operations at their respective stadiums, NASCAR racetracks or golf courses, and at a retail location within a quarter mile and online.

The licensees can partner with a third-party to develop and run their sportsbooks and online presence.

In many ways, the online licenses are much more valuable than being able to run a traditional "sports book" at a tribal casino or at or near a pro sports team’s stadium. That’s because online operations can run around the clock with little overhead and aren’t limited to gamblers physically being in a venue.

The tribal licensees are: Ak-Chin, Fort Mohave, Navajo, Quechan, Tonto Apache, Tohono O’odham, Hualapai, San Juan Southern Paiute, San Carlos Apache and Fort McDowell Yavapai.

The pro sports teams and venues are: Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Coyotes, Phoenix Mercury, TPC Scottsdale, Phoenix Speedway and Arizona Rattlers.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters